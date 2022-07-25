No leaves for municipal staff till rains relent

July 25, 2022 17:56 IST

Officials told to monitor situation closely

Municipal commissioners across Telangana have been directed to stay put in their respective headquarters and ensure the already established control rooms are working round-the-clock to deal with the heavy rains and resultant flooding to prevent any loss of life.

Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar and Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana have stated that there will no leaves till the rainfall subsides and all the leaves sanctioned already stand cancelled and municipal staff have to attend office everyday with the control rooms to be working in three shifts in view of more heavy rains forecast by the Met department.

In a recent meeting with the municipal commissioners, they have asked the field level officers appointed to monitor the flood situation to maintain continuous vigilance over the identified vulnerable points and take precautionary measures.

People living in dilapidated buildings should be moved out immediately and demolition of such structures should be taken up. While keeping a vigil on the water levels of the reservoirs, tanks and other water bodies, officials should also take steps to ensure that those living in the low lying areas are shifted to the identified rehabilitation centres for their safety.

The emergency and other municipal staff including the sanitary personnel on the field will have to be provided with the necessary safety equipment and drinking water supply should be through water tanks in inundated areas and wherever regular water supply is not possible with proper chlorination done.

Pit taps are to be closed and a check should be made on the manholes and danger points at vulnerable locations with signages. The municipal officers have been told to coordinate with the Electricity, Roads & Buildings departments and other line departments to handle tree falls, streetlights, etc., in conjunction with the district collectors concerned.

Mr. Arvind Kumar said water contamination should be prevented and damaged pipelines should be replaced. While ensuring sufficient stock of disinfectant material such as bleaching powder and others, spraying and sprinkling of disinfectants as per protocols, anti-mosquito, anti-malarial larva sprays/ dropping of balls and anti-fly sprays etc., should be done promptly to ensure prevention of diseases — water as well as vector borne.