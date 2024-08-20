No leave for HMWS&SB employees for next two days 

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy on Tuesday said that no officer and staff of the department would be given leave for the next two days in wake of heavy rain forecast in the city.

The priority is that officials should be available on the ground, monitor the situation and take immediate action, he said.

Mr. Reddy had called for an emergency meeting on Tuesday over a video conference, instructing officials and setting the work priority.

Focus on drinking water and sewage management

He said the priority was to provide safe and clean drinking water. Conducting water quality tests in colonies prone to flooding, distribution of Chlorine tablets, wherever required, and supply of water tankers is to be ensured for areas where contamination is reported.

Mr. Reddy directed officials to focus on water logging points, to check overflowing manholes, and strictly see that manholes are not opened by unauthorised personnel.

The Water Board chief also called for popularizing HMWS&SBs customer care number 155313, for wide reporting of issues prevalent in the season.