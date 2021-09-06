No leave for health teams till rains peter out

Staff on their toes, rain intensity and inundation chances being assessed

With heavy rains lashing several parts of the State, Health department staff will not get any leave till the situation improves. This was one of the directions issued at a recent meeting held by senior Health officials. Requirements at rehabilitation camps and steps to be taken if any disease or its outbreak is reported were discussed at the meeting.

The Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad has issued a red alert and forecast heavy rainfall warning for five districts — Mulugu, Pedapalli, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Khammam, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem — for Monday. For the remaining districts, the centre has issued orange and yellow alerts. District-wise forecast of the rains were issued for Tuesday too.

Given the possibility of water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, and vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria seeing a surge following heavy rains, health teams in all the districts are on their toes. Intensity of rains and chances of inundation are being regularly assessed in the districts under the red alert warning.

As of Monday evening, the situation was normal in Mulugu. District Medical and Health Officer A. Appaiah said they will conduct medical camps at rehabilitation centres where people from inundated areas will be shifted.

DMHOs of other districts were also instructed to announce a helpline number for people to report any disease outbreak. Apart from government hospitals, thousands of people visit private facilities for treatment.

Deputy DMHO of Keesara division N. Narayana Rao said private hospitals managements have also been directed to convey information of patients suffering from dengue, malaria, diarrhoea, etc. who opt for treatment. This will help the health staff understand if there is an outbreak of any of the diseases in a particular locality.

Health teams were directed to conduct tests and distribute medicines wherever the cases are reported to assess the prevalence of the disease.

Kamareddy DMHO P. Chandrasekhar said since health emergencies cannot be predicted in such times, they were on alert.