No leadership crisis in BJP, says Muralidhar Rao

June 10, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP senior leader P. Muralidhar Rao made it clear there was no leadership crisis in the BJP as reported in some sections of media and the termed it propaganda intended to malign the image of the party.

“Our State president (Bandi Sanjay Kumar) is very active and we are working under his direction. With our leadership, we have our target very clear. There is no confusion in it,” said Mr. Muralidhar Rao while speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

Comparing the governance in the State with the governance at the Centre on the occasion of Good Governance Day being observed in the State by the BRS on Saturday as part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Mr. Muralidhar Rao said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government was transparent, responsible and accountable on every parameter and running with the motto of minimum government and maximum governance. The BRS government, however, is dynastic and family-centric. “This government lacks representative character and there is democratic deficit. There is no democracy for Opposition parties and civil organisations, youth, unemployed and students representing the public aspirations,” said the BJP leader adding that BJP government represents democracy and social inclusion.

Mr. Muralidhar Rao has asked why the government was repeatedly changing the goalposts on Dalit Bandhu and double bedroom houses. He wondered why the government failed to announce a calendar for podu land distribution.

He said Dharani is being used as a tool to settle land issues and it stands as an example of bad governance. He also questioned why Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao failed to act against the MLAs who were taking bribes to offer the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The BJP leader termed not allowing the public into the Secretariat as another example of bad governance.

