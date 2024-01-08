ADVERTISEMENT

No kite flying on roads, around religious places on Sankranti, says Hyderabad police

January 08, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A statement from the Commissioner of Police said the curbs were to maintain law and order and peace. | Photo Credit: File photo

Commissioner of Police (CoP-Hyderabad) Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy on Monday issued an order prohibiting kite flying on all thoroughfares and in and around religious places in the city limits between 6 a.m. on January 14 (Sunday) and 6 a.m. on January 16 (Tuesday). This, a statement from the CoP said, is to maintain law and order and peace.

Moreover, the police said that no loudspeaker and DJ equipment should be used in public spaces without permission. Permissible noise levels in residential areas are 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night. Moreover, loudspeakers or public address systems should not be used between 10 p.m. and 6 p.m., as per Supreme Court guidelines.

It would be the responsibility of the person seeking permission and the house owner to ensure that the prescribed rules are complied with.

The city police also reminded parents to exercise caution and not leave their children unattended on terraces, roads and near electric lines.

