No justice yet to Jodeghat villages

The initiative of the Adilabad District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on the orders of Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan, did expose the problems plaguing the dozen tribal villages associated with legendary Advasi martyr Kumram Bheem. There is, however, no evidence of progress as desired so far as addressing the issues of villagers is concerned.

On September 25, a day after receiving the orders from the Chief Justice, the then DLSA secretary Uday Bhaskar Rao visited the 12 villages, which lie on either side of the 22 km stretch of road in Kerameri mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district connecting Hatti and Jodeghat, the latter being the place where Kumram Bheem was martyred by the Nizam’s forces way back in 1940, to study the problems facing the tribal villagers. He had collected petitions from villagers and coordinated with the KB Asifabad district administration aimed at getting the issues addressed.

Among the major issues identified by the DLSA was demand for rights pattas to pieces of forest land under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act (FRA), 2006, for Local Scheduled Tribe certificates, for economic support schemes, bullocks and carts under the Conservation Cum Development Plan (CCDP) and 2BHK houses particularly at Jodeghat. The response of KB Asifabad District administration, typically bureaucratic, was neither swift nor reassuring.

In a letter dated November , the Tribal Development Officer (DTDO) M. Dileep Kumar informed that a survey of lands will be conducted to verify claims for FRA pattas before approval by concerned committee. So far as issue of LST certificates required for government jobs at the lower level was concerned, the letter stated that the Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Utnoor, has ordered all Tahsildars to expedite the process.

So far as demand for units under CCDP is concerned the ITDA has cited its existing initiative to develop the Kolam habitations of Linepatar and Shivguda in saturation mode and so far as economic support schemes are concerned the reply states that the funds with ITDA are insufficient and the schemes will be taken up once it receives funds from government.

Another major problem, that of communication to the hilly habitations may not materialise given the reluctance of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in setting up of mobile towers. Its reluctance is based on the fact that the area has low population and costing would be huge for the set up.

DLSA Secretary K. Prasad, who joined recently, took stock of the situation. “We will conduct another meeting with concerned officials and visit the villages,” he said.

