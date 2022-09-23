No irregularities in sale of tickets for cricket match: Azhar

ADVERTISEMENT

After Thursday’s ticket fiasco at Gymkhana Grounds, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohd. Azharuddin said that the association had nothing to do with the sale of tickets for the third and final T-20 international match between India and Australia at Rajiv Gandhi stadium on Sunday.

Azharuddin informed the media on Friday that the task of selling tickets was given to Paytm, adding that the latter had done an excellent job. “All the reports about irregularities in sale of tickets for the match are baseless. If anyone proves that corruption has taken place in the sale of tickets, strict action will be taken,” Azhar said.

“I don’t know how these reports of discrepancies in ticket sales have cropped up. The HCA has not done anything wrong in this regard. I wonder how there can be irregularities when the tickets were sold online,” he said.



He also said, “Yes we regret and feel sad for whatever had happened at Gymkhana Grounds. The HCA is taking care of the injured.”

He appealed to the media to check the official website of the association to find out if there were any discrepancies in financial matters.

HCA secretary R. Vijayanand agreed that there were differences within the association but that would not hamper the preparations for the match. “Because of COVID, the stadium couldn’t be maintained properly. Now, we are taking all measures for spectators before Sunday’s match,” he said.

Meanwhile, cricket fans who are going to witness the match on Sunday have been asked to wear masks. People can carry mobiles but not bags or any metal items for security reasons.