April 25, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

There was no impact of artisans’ strike on power generation, transmission and distribution as well as other operations of the four power utilities in the State, with the two artisans’ unions giving notice to go on strike from Tuesday (April 25), although about 20% abstained from duties, irrespective of reasons.

It is not known whether all those who stayed away from work joined the strike or some of them were on leave. However, the managements have issued a statement that about 200 artisans who went on strike, in spite of their plea not to join the strike explaining that their action would amount to misconduct as per their service rules and also the recognised unions, had signed a pay revision agreement on April 15. The artisans, whose services were terminated for going on strike, were from the two Distribution Companies (Discoms).

Not satisfied with the pay revision agreed upon by the recognised unions, Telangana Vidyut Employees’ Union (TVEU) and ITEHAD Electricity Contract Employees’ Union had given a strike call to boycott duties from April 25.

Early on Tuesday, ITEHAD Union has sent a message to its members not to join the strike, as Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi assured to pursue their demands with the managements or government.

General secretary of TVEU S. Sailu, however, claimed that 50-60% artisans went on strike in spite of threats of termination and arrests. He stated that they would continue their strike until their demands were met. He admitted that he was issued service termination order but said such actions were common in the “fight for justice”.

Officials of Southern Discom stated that Siddipet, Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar circles have reported about 95% attendance of artisans, while it was about 75-80% in Narayanpet, Yadadri, Medchal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Sangareddy, Medak, Hyderabad (2), Vikarabad, Saroornagar, Habsiguda, Cyber City and Rajendranagar circles.

In the Northern Discom with 16 circles, the attendance reported was 80-85%. A few functionaries of TVEU were arrested for trying to stage a protest but were released on bail later.

In a joint statement, chairmen and managing directors of TS-Genco/Transco, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL D. Prabhakar Rao, G. Raghuma Reddy and A. Gopal Rao said that authorised absence of artisans from duties was in violation of ESMA as also Rule 34 (20) of their service rules. Those who remained absent have been told to attend duties on Wednesday to prevent their termination from service.