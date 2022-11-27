No I-T raids after BRS comes to power: Malla Reddy

November 27, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Labour Minister Malla Reddy, who faced income tax raids recently, said on Sunday that there won’t be anymore I-T raids after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) comes to power at the Centre. He expressed confidence that the BRS would come to power at the Centre under the able leadership of party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a water plant at Bahilampur in Gajwel constituency on Sunday, Mr. Reddy said, “One can earn based on his or her capability after BRS comes to power and pay tax voluntarily, and there will not be any I-T raids like the ones happening now.”

“KCR will amend rules in that direction,” he added. The Minister also said that he was not scared of anybody as long as KCR supported him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy and MLC Yadav Reddy, among others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US