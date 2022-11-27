  1. EPaper
No I-T raids after BRS comes to power: Malla Reddy

November 27, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Labour Minister Malla Reddy, who faced income tax raids recently, said on Sunday that there won’t be anymore I-T raids after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) comes to power at the Centre. He expressed confidence that the BRS would come to power at the Centre under the able leadership of party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a water plant at Bahilampur in Gajwel constituency on Sunday, Mr. Reddy said, “One can earn based on his or her capability after BRS comes to power and pay tax voluntarily, and there will not be any I-T raids like the ones happening now.”

“KCR will amend rules in that direction,” he added. The Minister also said that he was not scared of anybody as long as KCR supported him.

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy and MLC Yadav Reddy, among others were present.

