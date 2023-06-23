No greater betrayer than BJP to Telangana: BRS

June 23, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has condemned the remarks made by State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bandi Sanjay against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during his visit to Bhupalapally on Thursday and hit back that such attempts smack of getting some space in the media.

Speaking to newspersons here on Friday, BRS MLA from Bhupalapally Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy alleged that both BJP and Congress were resorting to such tactics unable to digest the mileage gained by the State Government by organising the decennial celebrations of the State Formation Day from June 2 to 22.

Both parties were day-dreaming of coming to power in Telangana but their dreams would end in mirage as the BRS was certain to return to power for the third time in a row by winning about 100 seats in the Assembly, Mr. Reddy said adding that there was no one greater than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP Government at the Centre in deceiving Telangana.

Mr. Venkata Ramana Reddy pointed out that even after announcing publicly at Ramagundam that the Centre would not privatise Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) by Mr. Modi, the Centre had called for tenders for auction of coal blocks in the Singareni areas.

Similarly, the BJP had belied Telangana people on the Bifurcation Act promises of setting up a railway coach factory at Kazipet, steel factory at Bayyaram, Tribal University in the State and national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy project among others. He also criticised the Congress for burning the effigies of the Chief Minister at several places on Thursday.

On the visit of Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao to New Delhi, Mr. Reddy said there was no politics involved in the visit and he was there only to meet Union Ministers on State’s interests.