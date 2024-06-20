No fundamental or statutory rights for grace marks: HC

Telangana High Court on Wednesday held that the new rules dispensing with the system of granting grace marks to medicos were legally valid and did not suffer from any infirmity.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, disposing of a batch of writ petitions filed by some first year MBBS students of different colleges in Telangana, observed that the petitioners have neither any fundamental right nor any statutory right for grant of grace marks. The students who moved the HC were admitted to the first year of MBBS course for the academic year 2022-23. As per the old regulations, a medico is entitled to a maximum of five grace marks if he or she failed in one subject but passed in all other exams. These rules which were in force when they got admitted to the course were amended in 2023 and rules relating to grant of grace marks was done away with.

The petitioners cleared two exams but failed in one exam. They were not promoted to second year since the old rules of granting grace marks was dispensed with. The students moved the HC that the amended rules were arbitrary and they had vested rights for grant of grace marks under the old rules. They also contended that the petitioners had the legitimate expectation of grant of grace marks which cannot be taken away by framing new rules. The bench said in its verdict that no promise was either made or could be deemed to have been made to the petitioners that there will be no alterations in the rules relating to requirements of passing of an exam.

The new rules were made under relevant sections of the special Act and the authority was competent to make such changes, the bench said. The petitioners do not have any accrued or vested right for grant of grace marks, the verdict said.