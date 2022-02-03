No front possible without Cong., Jagga Reddy tells KCR

Hyderabad

03 February 2022 01:39 IST

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy said that no front at the national-level is possible without the Congress, and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s claims of creating a new front is to help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr. Rao is trying to target the Congress under the guise of taking on the BJP with his newfound hatred towards the Central government, he said at a press conference here.

‘“Mr. Rao is adept at such moves but it’s not possible to wipe out his love for the BJP from people’s memory,” he said.

Mr. Reddy reminded Mr. Rao that it was the same Indian Constitution that helped in creation of Telangana.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy also criticised BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and wanted him to fight for the rights of Telangana and the injustice meted out in the Union Budget, instead of creating unnecessary dramas here as people are vexed. He advised the BJP leaders to use their energies to get funds for Telangana than making unnecessary noise.

The Budget has proved that both the Telugu States were given a raw deal and even their rights promised under the Bifurcation Act were not fulfilled even after 8 years.