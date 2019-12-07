No end to tenant cotton ryots’ woes

The tenant cotton farmers are at the receiving end as their produce is not being purchased by officials at the markets being run by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI). Officials are making it compulsory for tenant ryots to bring pattadar passbooks and bank account details -- linked with Aadhaar.

However, majority of cotton cultivation was taken up by tenant farmers. While some of them own small chunk of land, others are completely dependent on leased lands. As the CCI officials reject to procure the produce, tenant farmers are selling it to traders, who in turn are offering less -- compared to the minimum support price (MSP) being offered by the CCI. In addition, they are not purchasing more than12 quintals of produce from a farmer.

The officials estimated that cotton would be cultivated on 2.14 lakh acres but it has crossed 3.42 acres. It was estimated that about 25 lakh qunitals of yield will be available in the district.

The CCI has been offering BB variety an amount of ₹5,550 per quintal, followed by ₹5,450 for MECH variety. So far about 90,000 qunitals of cotton was purchased by the CCI.

“My brother Md. Khaleel has leased land and cultivated cotton in about three acres. As he is a tenant farmer, officials are asking him to submit pattadar passbook and bank account details. They say that the amount would be transferred to the account of land owner and we have to deal with him. Can you expect any land owner to pay us the total amount as paid by the CCI? What will be our fate if he does not transfer the amount,” said Md. Jaleel, a farmer from Sadashivapet.

Hence, many farmer are approaching traders. Turning this to their advantage, traders are offering ₹700 to ₹1,000 less per quintal -- compared with the price being offered by the CCI. Some farmers say that they are yet to receive the amount from the traders.