No Diwali for TSRTC employees this year

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Employees Union Joint Action Committee leaders said that going by the current situation, employees might not be celebrating Diwali too. The employees said that they could not celebrate Dasara on October 8 as they did not get salary for month of September.

“We did not celebrate Dasara and we will not celebrate Diwali too. When we don’t have money, how will we celebrate festivals,” said K Raji Reddy, one of the leaders of the JAC. He said that children of the RTC employees too will stage protest in coming days requesting the stalemate to be resolved as they are not celebrating festivals, and not getting new clothes.

Protest at MGBS

Other leaders of the JAC including Ashwathama Reddy, CPI State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao and others participated in protest at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) on Monday.

The JAC leaders reiterated that they are ready to hold talks with the State government as per court’s orders. Other employees who convened at the protest too narrated about difficulties they are facing due to lack of salaries. However, they vowed to continue the protest indefinitely until their demands are met.