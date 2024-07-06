No difference between BRS, Congress in encouraging defections: Bandi

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that Congress is treading the same path as BRS in the matter of encouraging defections and asked whether the ruling party in the State has the guts to make the defected MLAs resign and get them elected again.

In an informal chat with the media at the BJP office in city on Saturday, he sought to know whether encouraging defections was there in the Nyay Patra of the Congress. He made it clear that in case any MLA from other parties wishes to join the BJP, he should quit his post first.

Referring to the promise of making the disqualification of MPs/MLAs automatic in case they defect to another party from the one which they were elected, the Union Minister sought to know what was the sanctity of the Congress’ manifesto, as there appears “no difference between BRS and Congress in the matter of encouraging defections, corruption, irregularities and betrayal on promises”.

Stating that there were reports of 26 BRS MLAs defecting to the Congress, Mr. Sanjay Kumar asked the ruling Congress to make them resign and contest the byelections. He mentioned that BJP had made a BRS MLA (Eatala Rajender) and a Congress MLA (Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy) quit their MLA posts and contest the byelections.

He observed that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was focusing on encouraging defections from BRS instead of implementing the promises made to people before the Assembly elections. He sought to know what was the status of the Congress promises of filling 2 lakh government posts in a year’s time after assuming power.

“The government did not make any attempt to take up recruitment in the first seven months. How will it fill up 2 lakh posts in the remaining five months?” he asked.

Activist murder case

The Union Minister also made a phone call to a senior police officer on the murder of B. Sridhar Reddy, a BRS activist, in Wanaparthy district as the accused had not been taken into custody even 50 days after the murder. Earlier, family members of the deceased met him and alleged that police were wilfully remaining silent.