No deviations in MBBS, BDS admissions: KNRUHS

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) officials said that no injustice was done to any Meritorious Reserved Category (MRC) candidates during the second phase of admissions into the MBBS and BDS courses in the State.

In a counter affidavit filed by KNRUHS Registrar D. Praveen Kumar before the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, he requested that the order staying the second phase of admissions be vacated. “The university had scrupulously followed the GO Ms. No. 114 in accordance with GO Rt. No. 550 with regard to MBBS and BDS admissions,” he stated.

According to the affidavit, the resultant vacant seats due to MRC candidates (who got seats in open category) sliding to seats in reserved category after first phase of counselling “were filled by open/simultaneous counselling to respective category candidates by merit as done in preceding years.”

The Registrar had furnished the complete list of college-wise seat allotments for the perusal of the court.

Second phase

A week ago, a Division Bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice P. Keshav Rao stayed the second phase of admissions into MBBS and BDS courses in the State after five students approached it alleging that systems followed by the university officials compelled MRC candidates to avail seats in reserved category instead of open category under Competent Authority Quota (convenor quota). The petitioners maintained that there were no mistakes in the first phase of admissions but they had grievances over the manner in which second phase of admissions were conducted.

The affidavit stated that to ensure that reservation percentage didn’t exceed 50% of total seats, the seats vacated by MRC candidates in open category had to be filled with next meritorious open category candidate. It stated that the Supreme Court did not order for application of GO 550 in all phases of admissions. In different petitions, the apex court did not hold that GO 550 had to be applied for resultant vacancies arising due to non-joining of already fixed reserved category and open category seats after first phase of counselling, the Registrar stated.

The Bench will hear further arguments on the matter on Wednesday.