No development, only demolitions under Congress government: Eatala

Former Minister and BJP Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender on Tuesday questioned the Congress government’s first year anniversary and remarked that the Revanth Reddy regime has only brought ‘sleepless nights to people because of indiscriminate demolitions with no development to show or peace’.

“What is there to celebrate? The government has lost place in people’s hearts. Has the Chief Minister bothered to check the promises made in the manifesto? From farmers to students and women, every section has been taken for a ride,” he charged.

Addressing a press conference at the State office, Mr. Rajender accused Mr. Revanth Reddy of acting like a ‘real estate broker’ in trying to snatch the lands of farmers at a cheap price and hand it over to multi-national firms whether it is for the proposed ‘Fourth City’ or the River Musi rejuvenation project.

“What happened to the vow to seek people’s opinion before any land acquisition? Despite land owners and farmers protesting against acquisition for months, the government still wanted to conduct public hearing in Lagacharla. Despite the collector himself stating there is no attack, the police have unleashed a reign of terror in the area using third degree methods,” claimed the MP.

Mr. Rajender, who also wrote a letter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the issue seeking action, also questioned why he and the area MP D. K. Aruna were not allowed to visit the place by police. “It is our responsibility being in the Opposition to reach out to the people and take the government to task. Never in my political life, have I seen such an arrogant Chief Minister,” he stated.

The BJP leader also claimed that there is not a single encroachment in or near water bodies but ‘patta’ lands or plots purchased from layouts by the people but the government had spread ‘terror’ in the form of HYDRAA — Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency — giving an impression that every construction was illegal. “Same method was sought to be applied for the River Musi project without a proper plan but with an intention to usurp precious real estate on either side of the river,” he added.

