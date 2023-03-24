No democracy without dissent, says former AG

March 24, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Advocate General of undivided Andhra Pradesh C V Mohan Reddy on Friday said that there can be no democracy without dissent and lamented the prevalence of governments that frown upon criticism, and expressing of contrarian opinions.

Mr Reddy was speaking at the Alladi Kuppuswami Centenary Lecture “Democracy: Dissent and the Constitution of India” at the Telugu University Auditorium.

“Democracy is also recognised as one of the basic features of the Constitution of India. However, that does not mean we can remain complacent, as attempts were made and are being made constantly to throttle dissent, which is the very essence of democracy, suppressing freedom of speech and freedom to assemble peacefully, by invoking police power of the State,” he said.

He underscored that the thoughts and philosophy as espoused and propagated by revered figures like Budhha, Mahavira, Jesus Christ, Prophet Muhammad, Guru Nanak and Kandukuri Veerasalingam challenged existing perceptions of religious and social mores.

Quoting from Encyclopaedia of Law and Society, he said that a country governed by rule of law, democracy and dissent represents an external form of power balance between a government and its citizens and thus forms part of what is described as civil society and political activism. Dissent helps to make the subject of political dissent from periphery into the centre of politics.

Commenting on the frequent invoking 124 (A) (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, he pointed out that K M Munshi argued against it. He also pointed out that many people were wrongly prosecuted for under the sedition law.