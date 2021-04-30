No definite result for KCR in RTPCR test

HYDERABAD

30 April 2021 00:39 IST

The RTPCR test conducted on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who tested positive for Covid did not yield any definite result today.

Quoting Mr. Rao’s personal physician, a release of CMO said “sometimes the results would not be accurate as the virus’s intensity is decreasing.”

“The CM is hale and healthy and the RTPCR would be conducted again in two or three days.”

The rapid antigen and RTPCR tests conducted on Mr. Rao had given mixed results.

The antigen test had given negative result on Wednesday.