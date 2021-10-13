No COVID vaccine from Oct. 14 to 17

HYDERABAD

13 October 2021 20:06 IST

Telangana Health department will not offer COVID-19 vaccination from October 14 to 17. The State’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that besides the vaccination holidays from October 15 to 17, October 14 too has been declared as a holiday.

From January 16 to October 11 of this year, a total of 2.03 crore people in the State were administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 79.11 lakh people took the second dose.

