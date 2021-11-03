Telangana

No COVID vaccination today

No vaccination against COVID would be provided at government health facilities on Thursday for Diwali. The service will resume from Friday, said Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao.

On Wednesday, Telangana recorded 156 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 6,71,946. While 35,494 samples were examined, results of 1,419 were awaited. Two more COVID patients died.

The fresh cases include 53 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 14 from Rangareddy, 12 from Karimnagar, and 11 from Mechal-Malkajgiri.

From March 2, 2020, to November 3, 2021, 2.76 crore samples were tested and 6,71,946 turned COVID positive. Of the total cases, 3,953 were active cases, 6,64,033 recovered, and 3,960 died.


