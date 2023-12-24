GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday

Minister releases the bulletin after a thorough evaluation, say officials

December 24, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Following a consistent stream of COVID-19 updates from the State Health department, the flow came to a halt on Sunday, as no bulletin was issued.

An official from the Health department conveyed that bulletins will be released at the direction of the Minister for Health. “The Minister will release the bulletin after a thorough evaluation of the situation,” the official stated.

As per the latest bulletin from the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the State reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and one recovery on Saturday. Among these, nine cases were identified in Hyderabad, while Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Warangal districts each reported one case. This marks an increase from the nine cases reported on Friday. Currently, the State is managing 38 active cases in treatment or isolation. On Saturday, a total of 1,322 samples were tested, with results pending for 30 cases.

