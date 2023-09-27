No concern of Polavaram backwater effect addressed till date: Telangana to CWC

September 27, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - hyderabad

The Telangana government has requested the Central Water Commission (CWC) to take immediate steps to resolve all the concerns raised by it, in line with the submission made by the Centre in the compliance affidavit filed before the Supreme Court.

Engineer-in-Chief (General-Irrigation) C. Muralidhar brought to the notice of the CWC chairman that all the concerns raised by Telangana on backwater and submergence effect due to Polavaram project, as also the protection measures sought in consonance with the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award, remain unaddressed till date, in contrast to assurance given by the Centre through a compliance affidavit filed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

In the letter addressed to the CWC Chairman, the ENC stated that several representations were made with CWC, MoJS and Polavaram Project Authority since formation of Telangana State to safeguard its territory about to be submerged due to the standing water at full reservoir level (FRL) condition and due to backwater effects of the project.

Through its August 2, 2018, order the Supreme Court had made the State to implead in the case pertaining to the grievances before a legal forum and Telangana filed a petition in 2019 with a plea to ensure all the protection measures be undertaken in the State affected (Telangana) due to the backwater causing submergence and flooding of such areas.

Later, the State had also raised the concerns/issues during the four meetings held consequent to the Supreme Court order of September 6, 2022. However, the joint survey agreed for by CWC, PPA and Andhra Pradesh government was yet to be taken up by PPA and AP in case of 954 acres coming under submergence at FRL.

As there was no response from PPA to study the backwater effect on seven major streams as also on Bhadrachalam temple town and Heavy Water Plant at Manuguru with water storage at FRL, Telangana had taken up a detailed study and identified them at 36 streams in the area. The ENC stressed the need to address the drainage congestions and stagnation in eight outfall sluices in Bhadrachalam and also in 37 local streams, including Kinnerasani and Murreduvagu in compliance with NGT orders.

The ENC noted that the variation observed between the main river cross-sectional data furnished by CWC with LiDAR survey and on-ground survey data at three locations was likely to impact the sediment and silt load and would necessitate a fresh study along with fresh public hearing and ascertaining backwater effect due to probable maximum flood.