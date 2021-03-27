No compromise on Rayalaseema LI scheme: KCR

HYDERABAD

27 March 2021 10:09 IST

‘Government has taken up several programmes, resulting in growth’

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday assured the Assembly that the State government would not compromise its stand on Rayalaseema lift-irrigation scheme taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government to the detriment of the former.

In the same way, he said, the government would not forgo even a drop of water out of its share of 15.9 tmcft in the right canal of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme which was denied by Karnataka.

Replying to the debate on Appropriation Bill, Mr. Rao lavished praise on the State government saying it took up several programmes which resulted in 1.3% growth in GSDP despite the pandemic. The main reason for this was the 17.37% growth in agriculture.

Advertising

Advertising

The crore acre ayacut which was the dream of the government was actually heading for 1.25 crore acres. The government would add 16 to 17 lakh acres to the ayacut every year henceforth.

In response to Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s criticism that the government had pushed the State into a debt trap, Mr. Rao said the GSDP had grown from ₹ 4.51 lakh crore to ₹ 9.78 lakh crore which was not possible without incurring a large amount capital expenditure to create assets.

Telangana was in 25th place in borrowings out of 29 States, according to Comptrollers and Auditor General and Central Statistical Organisation. The RBI had also acknowledged that Telangana was among three States to utilise minimal borrowings due to fiscal prudence. The State had never resorted to overdraft.

Stressing that Telangana had achieved all-round growth in all sectors, Mr. Rao said banks vied to purchase bonds issued by the State government when RBI auctioned them on Tuesdays. They eagerly waited on those days for the offers of Telangana government. Invariably, the offer was made with a repayment period of 25 to 40 years, which interested the lenders.

Mr. Rao said cent per cent of land mass in the State would come under the radar of Dharani portal to identify ownership. They will be given coordiantes which can never be tampered. Already, the coverage was 1.53 crore acres of 2.77 crore acres. The transactions would be system driven to enable sale and purchase of lands, bestowing hereditary rights and execution of gift deeds.

He promised investment support by government under Rytu Bandhu for podu cultivators after solving the issues in praja darbar. The government was committed to protecting their livelihoods and forest lands.

Mr. Rao said he had asked the TRS leaders to meet 1.53 lakh beneficiaries of government welfare programmes in poll bound Nagarjunasagar constituency to explain the good things happening. The programmes had not stopped despite coronavirus. The per capita income, per capita power use and production of agricultural produce were on the rise. The Central Electricity Authority had announced that the State was in a position to meet a demand of 28,000 MW.