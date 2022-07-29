Telangana

No compromise on air safety, says Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. File | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent HYDERABAD July 29, 2022 15:23 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 16:01 IST

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has asserted that “safety is of paramount importance for civil aviation and there shall be and cannot any compromise on it” on Friday.

“DGCA — Director General of Civil Aviation, which is a safety regulatory authority, has been taking decisive and appropriate actions in the last 10 days with spot checks and audits. New action has been taken to ensure top line engineers check every single aircraft,” he told a press conference at a party convention in Hyderabad.

“The Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) and the Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO) are also in progress for the next few months,” he explained, to a question on the recent frequent incidents of aircraft of different airlines reporting snags. .

Strongly condemn

Mr. Scindia, in the city for a two-day tour to strengthen the party in the Hyderabad Parliament constituency as part of the ‘Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana’ programme has strongly condemned the remarks made by the Congress Party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on the newly elected President Droupadi Murmu.

“It is unfortunate and instead of apologising immediately with folded hands inside the Parliament, they (Congress Party MPs) tried to rub salt into wounds by resorting to shouting. It only reflects how far the Congress Party has fallen. It is not only insult to the President but to the women and scheduled tribes across the country as well as the majority of public representatives who had elected her,” he said.

