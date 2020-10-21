No communal incidents in Hyderabad since formation of Telangana: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali

At the Police Commemoration Day, he said that the department was according top priority for the safety and security of women and children

There were no communal incidents in Hyderabad city since the formation of a separate Telangana State and police played a key role in it, said Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday.

The Minister, along with Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other senior officers participated in the Police Commemoration Day at LB Indoor Stadium. From this year, October 21 will be observed as Police Flag Day.

“When compared to other States in the country, the crime rate in Telangana is less,” he said.

He said that the department was according top priority for the safety and security of women and children, and as part of their efforts, the Women Safety Wing of Telangana police has organised a month-long campaign ‘#CybHer’ to protect women and children from cybercrimes.

Moreover, festivals of all communities were celebrated in a peaceful manner, thanks to the police personnel, Mr. Ali said.

DGP Mahender Reddy said that police forces across the country are continuously starving to deal with the internal threat from terrorists and Naxalites.

Mr. Reddy said that maintaining peace and security is not the sole responsibility of the police, as a result, they have introduced the Friendly Policing concept for the involvement of the community.

“With the installation of a large number of surveillance cameras, Hyderabad stood in top position in India,” he said.

He said that the police are taking special measures to control the increasing cyber crimes during COVID-19 pandemic. “Our men have placed an exceptional role during recent floods, COVID-19 lockdown in serving the society,” Mr. Reddy said.

Earlier, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, Anil Kumar read out the names of 264 policemen who laid down their lives in the preceding year.

The Police Flag Day was observed in all police units across Telangana.