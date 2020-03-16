No coercive steps: HC tells Cyberabad police

Justice G. Sridevi of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Cyberabad police not to take any coercive steps against A. Krishna Reddy and P. Vijaypal Reddy who were facing a criminal case registered by Narsingi police.
Krishna Reddy is sibling of Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy. The latter was already arrested in the case and remanded in judicial custody. The case was booked against them for using drones without permission to film the farm-house of Minister K.T. Rama Rao.
Krishna Reddy and Vijaypal Reddy filed petition in the HC to quash the First Information Report issued against them. Their counsel appealed to the judge on Monday to implead Union of India in the case as the aviation related laws were invoked against the accused.
