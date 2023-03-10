ADVERTISEMENT

No coercive steps against MP Avinash Reddy till Monday: HC

March 10, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CBI not recording his statement in audio or video format, court told

Marri Ramu
YSR Congress Party MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy speaks with the media as he arrives at CBI office in connection with the Vivekananda Reddy murder case in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: -

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the CBI authorities ‘not to take any coercive steps’ against YSRCP leader and Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy.

The judge, however, said the MP should present himself before the CBI officials on Monday at 11 a.m. for examination in the ongoing investigation into the murder of his uncle and former Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. The judge also directed the CBI to produce all the relevant documents pertaining the statements of the MP recorded by the investigators in Mr. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.

Mr. Avinash Reddy filed the writ petition stating that the CBI authorities were not recording his statements in the form of audio and video modes despite he requesting them to do so during his two previous appearances. When the matter came up for hearing in the morning, the MP’s counsel T. Niranjan Reddy contended that the investigators were not permitting the advocate of the MP to be present along with the latter while recording the statement.

He also told the bench that MP was not being examined under the coverage of video and audio recordings. On hearing this contentions, the judge directed the CBI special public prosecutor Kompally Anil Kumar to secure instructions on the matter. At that time, Mr. Avinash Reddy was before the CBI officials as per the notice given to him to appear before them for recording his statement.

After the lunch break, the CBI special PP informed the bench that the MP had appeared before the investigators for examination and the same was being recorded through audio and video modes. The special PP also told the court that Mr. Avinash Reddy’s counsel was permitted to be present at the place of the investigation.

Mr. Nirajan Reddy, however, disputed the submissions made by the special PP, arguing that the CBI authorities were not conducting investigation in fair and transparent manner. They were not following the procedures laid down in Criminal Procedure Code, he said.

The matter would be heard again on Monday.

