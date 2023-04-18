No coercive steps against Kadapa MP till April 25: HC

April 18, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice K. Surender of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the CBI not to take any coercive steps against Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy of ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh till April 25.

The interim direction was passed by the court after hearing for two consecutive days the anticipatory bail petition moved in the form of lunch motion the previous day. According to CBI officials, the MP was one of the suspects in the murder case of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, younger brother of former Chief Minister of erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh state. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy

Mr. Avinash Reddy, who was already questioned by the CBI investigating into the homicide case of Vivekananda Reddy, is cousin of present Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Three days ago, CBI sleuths arrested the MP’s father, Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, from Pulivendula of Kadapa district in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Passing the interim direction, the Judge said till April 25 the MP should appear before CBI officials every day for any examination in connection with the ongoing investigation into the case. The court said the questions to be posed to the MP should be in written form. His examination by the CBI should be recorded in audio and video modes, the order said.

Advocate T. Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the MP, contended that the content in Bhaskar Reddy’s remand report and the statement of fourth accused Dastagir were contradictory. Referring to an interview of Dastagir published by a Telugu news daily, the lawyer said his comments on changing the investigating officer in the case were not appropriate since the IO was changed by the Supreme Court.

There were different possible motives behind Vivekananda Reddy’s killing, including political differences, the lawyer said.

Petitioner’s counsel told the court that arresting a MP without clinching evidence would cause irreparable damage to his political career and affect his image. The lawyer claimed that even Vivekananda Reddy supported Avinash Reddy during the latter’s election campaign. Before CBI had taken over investigation of the case, the Special Investigation Team of Andhra Pradesh police probed the case.

However, this material gathered by SIT was not presented before the magistrate concerned. The CBI probe was not transparent. Though the investigating agency had no clear-cut evidence against the MP, barring the statement of Dastagir, the MP was ready to cooperate with the CBI officials, the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, the CBI special court on Tuesday permitted the petition filed by CBI officials seeking custody of Bhaskar Reddy (the MP’s father) and Uday Kumar for six days for questioning. The two persons were lodged in Chanchalguda prison after their arrest. The CBI authorities would take them into custody from April 19 to 24.