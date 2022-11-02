No clue about mood of 40,000 voters

The Hindu Bureau hyderabad
November 02, 2022 21:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rama Rao said no one had any clue about the mood of 40,000 voters of Munugode Assembly constituency who resided outside its limits.

Which way they would vote was unknown though the TRS tried to contact them with available data, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Munugode election will be stepping stone for Bharat Rashtra Samiti. The 2024 Parliament elections will be focus of the programmes of BRS following name change. He expressed dismay at the Election Commission not registering the new party though the papers were submitted on October 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app