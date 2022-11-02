Telangana

No clue about mood of 40,000 voters

Mr. Rama Rao said no one had any clue about the mood of 40,000 voters of Munugode Assembly constituency who resided outside its limits.

Which way they would vote was unknown though the TRS tried to contact them with available data, he said.

The Munugode election will be stepping stone for Bharat Rashtra Samiti. The 2024 Parliament elections will be focus of the programmes of BRS following name change. He expressed dismay at the Election Commission not registering the new party though the papers were submitted on October 6.


