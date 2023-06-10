No clarity in BRS on MLC nomination under Governor quota

June 10, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

A fortnight after the term of two Governor’s quota MLC’s ended, there is still no clarity or forward movement from the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leadership on nominating two names.

D. Rajeshwar Rao (Christian Minority) and Farookh Hussain retired after serving the full six-year term under the Governor’s quota on May 27. While Mr. Rao, a Dalit Christian was a member of the Legislative Council thrice, Mr. Hussain too has been nominated to the Upper House on two occasions. Both were in the Congress party and switched their loyalties a few years ago.

While intense lobbying by Mr. Rao and Mr. Hussain continues for another term, party sources say the BRS leadership intends to give at least one nomination to the minority community, preferably the Christians.

Apart from Mr. Rao, names of a few leaders from the Christian community are doing the rounds. Recommendation letters from the Church leaders of the Catholic and Protestant denominations have been sent to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister for SC Development, Minority Welfare Koppula Eashwar.

Roydin Roach, Catholic Christian and BRS leader is lobbying hard for the nomination. He is the Convenor of Synod of Telangana and former State President, Telangana of All Indian Catholic Union. He has secured a letter of recommendation from the Metropolitan Archbishop Cardinal Poola Anthony, Bishop Padma Rao, Medak Diocese of Church of South India and other major denomination heads.

Another strong claimant is Goneh Solomon Raj, who is also lobbying hard for the nomination. He is the General Secretary- Telangana United Christians and Pastors Association and has obtained the backing of Independent Pastors Association of 33 districts.

The Christian community has urged the Chief Minister to give representation to the minority leaders as there are about 51 lakh voters and are in sizeable numbers in 21 Assembly constituencies.

BRS sources said the party leadership could consider giving one nomination to the Christian community while it is not clear whether the second nominee would be from the Muslim minority community.

There is speculation that while naming one Christian leader, chances of recommending the second nomination for other leaders is a possibility. Names of BRS leader Dasoju Shravan, Budida Bhikshamaiah and former TS Public Service Commission chairman Ghanta Chakrapani are also doing rounds.

There is also a worry in the BRS circles that given the rift between the Governor and the ruling Government, it will not be that easy to get the clearance for the two MLCs names under the Governor’s quota. Moreover, the State Cabinet has to meet and recommend the two names to the Governor for consideration.

Till such time, the aspirants are keeping their fingers crossed even as the lobbying has gathered space.

