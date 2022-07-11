No change in EAMCET date

July 11, 2022 21:45 IST

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education has for the time-being decided to go ahead with the EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine) common entrance test on July 14 after studying the rain and flood situation.

However, the council postponed the Engineering Common Entrance Test for diploma holders scheduled for July 13 as it was felt the situation might not improve by then.

Sources said in the case of EAMCET, it was decided to wait and watch for one more day before arriving at a conclusion. A decision to postpone the exam immediately could not be taken because it took 20 days to get a fresh date that did not clash with one or other exam either within Telangana or other States.