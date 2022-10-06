No casual decision, says KCR

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said he will tour the entire country as BRS president while continuing as Chief Minister because he was grounded to Telangana and will never leave. “Let there be no doubt in anybody’s mind about this”.

He said it was no casual decision on his part to launch a national party as it was taken on a sound footing after achieving many tasks.

In his address to the general body meeting of TRS to ratify the decision on change of name of party, Mr. Rao said on Wednesday that the new party was aimed to impact the politics of the country. The problems facing the people of the country were on the agenda of the party to address.

He said the BRS would strive for the development of the country just as TRS did it for the State. It was unfortunate that people could not enjoy the fruits of rich resources that were aplenty in the country because they went untapped. This had to change and BRS should take the lead.

He also said the BRS will work with a commitment to extend the potable drinking water to all households in the State to rest of the country.

The first task of BRS would be to start the farmers wing of the party from Maharashtra. The agriculture sector was neglected by consecutive governments which was reflected in the agitation by farmers for thirteen months in New Delhi.