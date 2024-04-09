No Bengaluru-like water crisis in Hyderabad, says Dana Kishore

April 09, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration & Urban Development) M. Dana Kishore on Monday said that there is no shortage of drinking water for summer months in Hyderabad. Emphatically, he also added that the water needs of Hyderabad could be met even up to a year with supplies available in Nagarjunasagar reservoir.

Addressing media persons, while also spot reviewing the situation division-wise with respective directors and general managers here, he said the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is more than ready to provide water solutions.

“Initially, the HMWSSB couldn’t catch up with the rapid drying up of bore-wells in certain areas, mostly populated with apartments and high-rise buildings. Also, there is no Bengaluru-like situation here, it needs to be dispelled. Our present supply is 2,610 million litres per day, whereas Bengaluru’s stands at 1,460 mld,” he said.

The sudden difference over the year, about 10,000 more customers booking water tankers now, is because of the early drying up of bore-wells in certain areas.

Mr. Dana Kishore also presented a comparison chart of Hyderabad and Bengaluru, regarding water supply, population, length of pipe network, water tankers and average per capita supply, among other parameters.

The HMWSSB to understand the ground situation, has conducted a survey including 1,700 premises. It found that ground water depletion led to drying up of bore wells of about 65% consumers while for another 15% the yield has reduced.

As of Monday, the HMWSSB has 706 tankers. The Water Board has also procured another 365 water tank shells, so that the total water tank operations would rise to over a thousand and the consumer’s demand would be met on priority in under 12 hours of booking.

Mr. Dana Kishore also informed that voluntary organisations operating in the field of water are being roped in to conduct more surveys on rainwater harvesting installations, particularly in areas where a sudden rise of water tanker demands is registered. Such consumers will be guided to repair or construct their rainwater harvesting pits.

HMDA Managing Director C. Sudarshan Reddy, Transport Commissioner Jyoti Buddha Prakash, and senior officials were present.