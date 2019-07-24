No bail for accused in attack of FRO

Adilabad Special Court for cases under SC, ST, Prevention of Atrocities Act Judge G.V.N. Bharatha Laxmi on Tuesday dismiseed the bail petitions of the accused in the case of attack on Forest Range Officer Chole Aruna. The batch of petitions filed by 31 accused, including the Kumram Bheem Asifabad Zilla Parishad vice chairman Koneru Krishna, who is brother of Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa, both belonging to ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi party, has been dismissed for the second time. It may be recalled the accused are facing charges for assault and causing injury to Kagaznagar FRO Chole Aruna and others on June 30 near Kotha Sarasala village when they had gone to take up plantation in a 20 hectare piece of forest land.