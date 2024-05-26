No headway yet in two car crash cases involving ex-MLA’s son

The Pune Porsche car crash and the developments following it draw close parallel to Hyderabad’s 2022 road accident involving former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir’s son Raheel Aamir, who killed a toddler in the mishap.

While Raheel Aamir was arrested last month after the case was reopened, city police are yet to nab or question the former MLA.

Raheel Aamir was involved in another accident reported during the wee hours of December 24, 2023, where he drove under the influence of alcohol and rammed his luxury car into the police barricade on the road opposite Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan at Begumpet. He escaped police custody and made his driver appear before the police as the person driving the vehicle.

His father, Shakeel Aamir, has skipped two extensions given to him by the High Court after Lookout Circulars were issued by the West Zone police. Officials have now submitted custody petitions against both father and son. “Shakeel Aamir is accused of aiding his son in escaping police custody after he was nabbed in the Panjagutta case of December 24 last year. His next High Court date of summon is June first week,” said DCP of West Zone S.M. Vijay Kumar.

Last month, Raheel approached the High Court pertaining to the 2022 Jubilee Hills accident case with a quash petition and request before the judge to not arrest him. “The court dismissed his petition. He was given two weeks to seek legal remedy, which ended on May 18,” the DCP said.

While Raheel was given conditional bail in the Panjagutta case, his hearing about bail orders in the Jubilee Hills case is on May 28. Meanwhile, city police have written to the HC to revoke his bail and submitted a petition to take him into custody.

“We have to inquire about all those who helped him in the crime and bring him in front of eyewitnesses,” he added.

