No allotment of custom milled rice to defaulters this season, says Bhatti

To ensure transparency and accountability from millers in the CMR process, the State government has adopted a stringent stance on defaulters of custom milled rice (CMR) this season, stating that no allocation of grain will be made under any circumstances. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy have made this clear during the second meeting of the sub-committee on grain procurement held at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The duo directed defaulters to hand over the due rice to the government promptly. They emphasised that the government will strictly enforce compliance with its policies regarding grain procurement.

During the meeting, the millers raised concerns about the yield from rice milling. They reported that when 100 kg of thin rice is milled, only 58 kg of rice is obtained. Similarly, milling 100 kg of paddy grain yields 67 kg of rice. These observations were noted by the committee. Other members of the sub-committee, including Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Duddila Sridhar Babu, participated in the meeting online. Special Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Agriculture Secretary M. Raghunandan Rao, Commissioner D.S. Chauhan, and GM Nageswara Rao were also in attendance.