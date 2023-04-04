No alliance with BRS so long as I am TPCC president: Revanth Reddy 

April 04, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said that there would be no alliance with ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) so long as he was TPCC president. He said that Congress would never forget the cheating of the party by BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“We will never join hands with BRS for temporary necessity. People are voting for those who can defeat Mr. Chandrasekar Rao and this was proved in by-elections. In the general elections there will be three political parties including Congress, BJP and BRS. Only two remain in the contest and Congress will be one of them. About 80 per cent people are against BRS “ said Mr. Revanth Reddy at an interaction with mediapersons in New Delhi on Tuesday. He predicted single digit for BJP followed by less than 25 seats for the BRS.

“People have decided to offer 80 seats to Congress in the elections. I am sure about it. If 60 seats are given to Congress by the public, all the MLAs will remain with the party. If the number is 20, they may shift loyalty,” said the TPCC president.

Referring to the BJP, he dared party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to contest and win from Karimnagar in the elections.

“Mr. Chandrashekar Rao has been implementing the task given by BJP. He is trying to kill Congress and we will not fall into that trap. The BJP has trageted only AAP in liquor scam but not BRS. Ms. Kavitha got stuck in the scam,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy wondering why BJP had failed to order an inquiry into the alleged corruption by Mr. Chandrasekar Rao. He termed the ruling in the State as minimum governance and maximum politics.