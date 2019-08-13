Meet the unsung heroes of water level monitoring on Kadem Dam

The personnel constituting the gauge monitoring team on Kadem project in Nirmal district, or for that matter any irrigation project, may not evoke much interest unless one gets to learn about the kind of job they do and their dedication involved. The small group mandated with monitoring the water levels as in flow of flood water into the dam, and out of it, is the one which ensures safety of the structure and a whole lot of other things, including human life, especially during the monsoon.

The effort of the Kadem dam gauge monitoring team comprising engineers and other staff, led by dam Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) T. Sreenath, attains greater significance considering the severe handicap it suffers due to shortage of personnel. The depletion in number of personnel, which is to rise in the coming months, has never been a constraint for the group in discharge of duties.

Rainy season

“We are always on emergency duty during rainy season,” observed N. Satyanarayana, a work inspector who is on the gauge monitoring team. “We are alert for sudden changes in water levels which can take place even in the dead of the night,” he added as he pointed out towards the water level gauge in its well.

“It could get very lonely on the dam in the nights, the only sound being the waves of inflowing water hitting against the concrete of the bund. When needed, nonetheless, all the top officials also reach here to take care of situations,” the work inspector pointed out.

Work in teams

The team works in three shifts of eight hours each in the gauge monitoring station, one AEE, an electrician, a work inspector and the watchman manning it in each shift. However, all the eight posts of helpers, both the posts of electricians, one of the three of work inspector and two of the three of watchman are vacant, the lone watchman is slated to retire in November, according to Mr. Sreenath.

“We have deputed four Laskars, who operate regulator shutters in the canals, from other sub divisions to work with the monitoring staff. Their help is essential in operating the gates whenever required,” the dam AEE disclosed.

Damages suffered

The project has suffered damages in 1958, 1995 and as recent as in August 2018. In order to avoid any possible damages in future or to respond immediately during crisis, a full complement of staff should be the order of the day.