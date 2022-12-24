‘No advance permission sought for drying platforms’

December 24, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP has charged that the State government has not got prior approval from the Centre to include construction of drying platforms (Kallalu) in the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) and hence it is being rejected by the computer software.

“There are as many as 265 programmes under NREGS and this also can be included in the programme if there was an advanc request from the state government in this regard. The BRS leaders are trying to politicise the issue instead of addressing the problem. As the programme was not recognised by the software and shown as deviation, the Centre asked to repay ₹151 crore spent on the construction of drying platforms,” said BJP senior leader S. Prakash Reddy while speaking to reporters at party office here on Saturday. He said that about ₹ 3,000 was released by the Centre in the last three years and the amount directed to repay was about two per cent only.

Stating that there were no farmers who had participated in the dharna organised by BRS on Friday except party leaders and workers, he said that there the ruling party has been trying to throw the blame on the BJP as anti-farmer and telling lies.

Party leaders Sangappa and P. Kishore Reddy and others were present.