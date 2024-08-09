GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NMDC to presents The Hindu FIC Chess Tournament in Hyderabad on August 11

Published - August 09, 2024 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu FIC Chess Tournament, presented by National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), will be organised at the State Art Gallery in Hyderabad’s Madhapur on August 11. 

The state-level championship will be held in five categories — under seven, under nine, under 11, under 13 and under 15 — and will be played on Swiss League basis under the latest FIDE Rapid Rules. The top 10 from each category will be presented attractive prices, certificates and a shield at the NMDC office in Masab Tank on August 15.

Registration is free and must be done online on https://forms.office.com/r/gvivMrwcG4. Those born after January 1, 2009 are eligible for participation.

The participants are required to bring a photocopy of their Aadhaar card and be present at the venue by 9.30 a.m. Prize distribution will be held at the NMDC office on August 15. The winners will be informed about the timing of the prize distribution ceremony.

The decision of the tournament committee will be final. The panel has every right to make addition/amendments to the rules. The organisers have the right to accept or reject any entry without assigning any reasons thereof, and the right to admission to the venue also rests with the organisers. For more details, contact Vijaykrishna Goud on 9989912645.

