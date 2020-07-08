NMDC iron ore output higher in June

The Bailadila Projects of public sector major NMDC in Chattisgarh recorded higher iron ore sales and production in June compared to the corresponding period of 2019.
This was achieved despite the lockdown that was imposed as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 and the facilities closed due to various factors for seven days last month, a release from NMDC said.
In June, the Bailadila Projects registered a production of 18.61 lakh tonnes as against the total production of 17.72 lakh tonnes in June 2019, an increase of 5%.
The Kirandul unit of the Bailadila Projects also achieved a new record in sales. While iron ore sale from the unit stood at 8.47 lakh tonnes in June 2019, it was 10.47 lakh tonnes last month or 24% higher.
Chairman cum Managing Director of NMDC N. Baijendra Kumar said “This is a wonderful achievement in increasing production and sales by the personnel of the Bailadila Projects under adverse and stressful circumstances. The colleagues at Bailadila played an important role in keeping the wheels of the industry running.
NMDC had ensured all necessary measures were implemented to meet the challenges posed by Covid-19 and production is sustained. The corporation values employees the most and every step will be taken to protect the personnel from this pandemic, he said in a statement.
