NMDC Hyderabad Marathon granted the World Athletics ‘Basic’ label

World Athletics, the governing body of world athletics (formerly IAAF), has given affiliation to the Hyderabad Marathon, organised by Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS) every year. The 13th edition, sponsored by the NMDC and IDFC Bank, will be held later this year. The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon has been granted the World Athletics ‘Basic’ label.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated the HRS for getting Hyderabad city on the World Athletics calendar.

“We will support the event to meet all the necessary criteria of World Athletics and also grow the event; wish all the participants the best of luck,” the Chief Minister told a delegation of the HRS on Thursday.

“In the years to come, Hyderabad will produce some of the finest athletes in the country in both amateur and elite categories,” says Rajesh Vetcha, race director for this edition of the marathon.

“For the record, only 220 marathons have a label from World Athletics, the Hyderabad Marathon will now be one of the most sought-after marathons in the country and the world,” he said.

President of the HRS Abhijit said they were “incredibly proud of the World Athletics Basic label and are looking forward to hosting elite runners from all over the world.”

The World Athletics, together with the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon powered by IDFC First Bank, will provide an opportunity for athletes, officials and supporters in Hyderabad to come together in celebration of sport. “With this collaboration, we are positive that we will be able to learn about and appreciate the sport of marathon and the knowledge we have cultivated over the years,” he said.