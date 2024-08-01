GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NMDC Hyderabad Marathon granted the World Athletics ‘Basic’ label

Published - August 01, 2024 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with the delegation of Hyderabad Runners Society in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with the delegation of Hyderabad Runners Society in Hyderabad on Thursday.

World Athletics, the governing body of world athletics (formerly IAAF), has given affiliation to the Hyderabad Marathon, organised by Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS) every year. The 13th edition, sponsored by the NMDC and IDFC Bank, will be held later this year. The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon has been granted the World Athletics ‘Basic’ label.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated the HRS for getting Hyderabad city on the World Athletics calendar.

“We will support the event to meet all the necessary criteria of World Athletics and also grow the event; wish all the participants the best of luck,”  the Chief Minister told a delegation of the HRS on Thursday.

“In the years to come, Hyderabad will produce some of the finest athletes in the country in both amateur and elite categories,” says Rajesh Vetcha, race director for this edition of the marathon.

“For the record, only 220 marathons have a label from World Athletics, the Hyderabad Marathon will now be one of the most sought-after marathons in the country and the world,” he said.

President of the HRS Abhijit said they were “incredibly proud of the World Athletics Basic label and are looking forward to hosting elite runners from all over the world.”

The World Athletics, together with the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon powered by IDFC First Bank, will provide an opportunity for athletes, officials and supporters in Hyderabad to come together in celebration of sport. “With this collaboration, we are positive that we will be able to learn about and appreciate the sport of marathon and the knowledge we have cultivated over the years,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.