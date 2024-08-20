GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024 on August 24 and 25

Published - August 20, 2024 06:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Nirish Lalan, Amitava Mukherjee, Nikhat Zareen, Rajesh Vetcha and Neil Foley at the launch of the t-shirt of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon.

Nirish Lalan, Amitava Mukherjee, Nikhat Zareen, Rajesh Vetcha and Neil Foley at the launch of the t-shirt of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hyderabad Runners Society, NMDC and IDFC FIRST Bank, along with the government of Telangana, announced the 13th edition of the annual NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024 powered by IDFC FIRST Bank to be held on August 24 and 25 here. The run is expected to have over 25,500 participants, including several from 17 countries. 

The marathon has been awarded the World Athletics Label.

The finishers medal and t-shirt was unveiled by Amitava Mukherjee, chairman and managing director (additional charge) & director-Finance, NMDC, and Nirish Lalan, head Branch Banking South, IDFC FIRST Bank, in the presence two-time world women’s boxing champion Nikhat Zareen and race director Rajesh Vetcha.

The 5K run, a curtain raiser, will be held at Hitex on August 24 at 7 a.m. On August 25, the full marathon will be flagged off at 4.30 a.m. and half marathon at 5.30 a.m. from People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, while the 10K run will kick off at 7 a.m. from Hitex, Madhapur.

