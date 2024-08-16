NMDC honours The Hindu in School chess champions

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), on Thursday, recognised young chess prodigies at a prize distribution ceremony held at its corporate office in Masab Tank. The event marked the culmination of the NMDC presents The Hindu in School Chess Tournament, which garnered enthusiastic participation from 584 students across 100 schools in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament, held on August 11 under the aegis of Telangana Chess Association at the State Art Gallery, featured intense competition among young chess enthusiasts. The top three winners from each category (U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13, and U-15) were presented with certificates of merit, shields, and cash prizes of ₹4,000, ₹3,000, and ₹2,000 respectively. Additionally, seven consolation prizes of ₹1,000 each were awarded in every category.

Addressing the gathering, NMDC CMD (Additional Charge) Amitava Mukherjee commended the young champions, stating, “Over the past 77 years, India has not only celebrated its Independence but has also emerged as a global influencer. On this Independence Day, we are immensely proud to partner with The Hindu to award the young champions of NMDC-Hindu Chess tournament. This collaboration underscores our commitment to nurturing the skills of young talents, who are just today’s champions but also potential pride of the nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mukherjee also extended congratulations to the Indian athletes who represented the country at the Paris Olympics, praising their resilience and dedication.

In U-7 category, Shivanya S (Pallavi International School, Attapur) claimed the first prize, followed by Aayansh Mukhopadhyay (The Shri Ram Universal School, Hyderabad) in second place and Akshaj Kasanneni (PM Shri KV-Golconda) in third post .

In U-9 category, Sourik Biswas (DPS Khajaguda) secured the first position, with Sanjay Karthik Poloju (Oakridge International School, Gachibowli) and Bhuvansai Vundemodhalu (Orchids International School) taking the second and third spots respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

In U-11 category, Vihaan Singh (The Shri Ram Universal School) emerged as the first prize winner, while Prahalad Moola (Bolton School, Secunderabad) and Achintya Tiwari (The Shri Ram Universal School) secured the second and third positions respectively.

In U-13 category, Ritesh Maddukuri (Jubilee Hills Public School) clinched the first prize, followed by Nikunj Karwa (St. Joseph’s Public School, King Koti, Hyderabad) in second place and Sundar Divij P (Johnson Grammar, Nacharam) in third.

In U-15 category, Shashank Bolla (Vikas The Concept School, Bachupally) secured the top spot, with Thota Jovenkata Raman (GHMC School, Musheerabad) and Mohit Venkata Sai Gorli (Edify World School, Attapur) finishing second and third respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.