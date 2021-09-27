NMDC, CSIR-IMMT to collaborate on R&D projects

Aim to make Indian mineral industry self reliant

Mining major NMDC’s Research and Development Centre and CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) have entered into a memorandum of understanding to pursue joint research and development projects.

Development of indigenous technology for making Indian mineral industry self-reliant will be the primary focus of their collaboration. The vast knowledge and experience of CSIR-IMMT and NMDC R&D centre is to be utilised for research in the area of low and lean grade iron ore processing, beneficiation of coal, utilisation of mines waste, slurry transportation and recovery of Tungsten.

NMDC R&D Centre was set up in 1996 and has been recognised as a Centre of Excellence in the field of mineral processing by UNIDO, the public sector company said in a release on Monday. GM (R&D) of NMDC S. K. Chaurasiya and Chief Scientist and Head SPBD of CSIR-IMMT Ashok Sahu signed the MoU in the presence of NMDC CMD Sumit Deb and CSIR-IMMT Director S. Basu on September 26 at IMMT Bhubaneswar.

“While the Indian mining sector enters an era of self-reliance, NMDC is making investments to enhance the use of indigenous technology in mining. This collaboration with CSIR-IMMT is a significant step in that direction,” Mr. Deb said.