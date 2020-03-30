NMDC contributes ₹150 cr to PM-CARES Fund

Public sector mining major NMDC on Monday said it will contribute ₹150 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to help in the fight against COVID-19.
“To deal with the difficult times arising out of COVID-19 in the country, #NMDC will be donating ₹150 crore to #PMCARES FUND. It is a small contribution from @nmdclimited for a national cause on the appeal of @narendramodi ji our Hon PM,” Chairman-cum-Managing Director N. Baijendra Kumar tweeted.
This will be the biggest support offered by any public sector enterprise in the country to help the fight against coronavirus thus far, a release from NMDC said.
The company has already rolled out various preventive measures at its facilities to protect employees and their families against the spread of coronavirus. It has also implemented steps to fight the virus at the villages and hamlets adjacent to its facilities and townships, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.