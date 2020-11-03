NMDC CMD stresses on preventive vigilance

Training of officials taken up during Vigilance Awareness Week

NMDC Chairman-cum-Managing Director Sumit Deb has underscored the significance of preventive vigilance for an organisation.

Addressing the valedictory of Vigilance Awareness Week 2020, at the company’s headquarters here, he said: “preventive vigilance is of utmost importance to promote transparency and integrity in an organisation, which (in turn) is an important step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.” The Vigilance Awareness Week began with the administering of integrity pledge on October 27 and culminated, with the valedictory programme, on November 2.

Officials at NMDC project sites and mines across the country participated in the valedictory function. The company had deployed the ‘Expanded Class-room concept’, as envisaged by Central Vigilance Commission, to impart preventive vigilance training to its officials. The concept is a blended learning solution developed with suitable hardware and software to achieve dual advantages of class room and online training, a release from the company on Tuesday said.

Mr.Deb commended the Vigilance department for developing the concept, which is an economical and efficient solution for imparting training in a big way during the present pandemic situation.

NMDC Chief Vigilance Officer V.V.S. Sreenivas, Director (Production) P.K. Satpathy, Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee and Director (Commercial) Alok Kumar Mehta addressed the programme. Prizes were distributed to winners of elocution and quiz competitions organised during the Week, the release said.